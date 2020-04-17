Air Canada (TSE:AC) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$30.00. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AC. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Air Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.80.

TSE:AC traded up C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,988. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.18.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.4264939 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

