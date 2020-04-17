Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up approximately 0.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Air Lease worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Air Lease by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 120,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 133,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,463,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 107,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

