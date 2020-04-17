Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Up 18.4% in March

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 2,407,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,850 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,570,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 553,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,207,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATSG stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $403.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

