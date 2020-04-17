Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKTS opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,791.55% and a negative return on equity of 98.09%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

