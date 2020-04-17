Alan Douglas Brimacombe Buys 50,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,560,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,692,630.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 215,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,950.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 10,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$7,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$1,140.00.

Shares of RUP stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.75. 94,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,056. Rupert Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a market cap of $101.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

