Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 81.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 539,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 241,887 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

