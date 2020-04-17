Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

Shares of AA traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 519,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 323.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 143.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

