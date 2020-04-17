Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 396,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALDX opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.