Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.87% from the company’s current price.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of ALXN traded up $4.00 on Friday, reaching $102.60. 1,818,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,487. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $137.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

