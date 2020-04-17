Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Set at $14.50 by National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) received a $14.50 target price from equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 126,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,843. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,216,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,194,000 after buying an additional 5,661,282 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 109.5% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,783 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 692,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

