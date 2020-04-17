Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Set at $16.00 by TD Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been given a $16.00 price target by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.73. 126,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,843. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

