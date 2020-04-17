Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 3,548,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.55.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

