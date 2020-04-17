Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLK. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

ALLK opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Allakos will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

