Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.29. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

