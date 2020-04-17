Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,555,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after buying an additional 1,515,354 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 49,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

