Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 16,631 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Shockwave Medical worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $7,454,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 54,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $2,412,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,781.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.82. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

