Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERIC. Raymond James raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

