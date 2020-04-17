Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,149 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,360,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $91.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

