Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,621 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of AquaVenture worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAAS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AquaVenture during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 19.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AquaVenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

NYSE WAAS opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $864.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.88.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

