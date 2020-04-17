Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 62.53 and a quick ratio of 62.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

