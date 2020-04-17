Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,668 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 59.07, a current ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $139.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.32%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

