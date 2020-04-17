Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Plantronics worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Plantronics by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Plantronics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Plantronics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plantronics by 1,885.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter.

PLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

NYSE PLT opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. Plantronics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,068.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

