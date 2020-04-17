Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171,044 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Atlantic Power worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AT opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. Atlantic Power Corp has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 281.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,331.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $63,420. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AT. National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

