Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,527 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Lantheus worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 802.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $28,226.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $27,850.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,754 shares in the company, valued at $249,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $396,760. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.50. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 45.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

