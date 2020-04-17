Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Zscaler by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,651 shares in the company, valued at $887,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $5,941,153.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,389.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,216 shares of company stock worth $15,475,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of ZS opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

