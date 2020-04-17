Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,923,000 after purchasing an additional 387,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avangrid by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,045,000 after purchasing an additional 119,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avangrid by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 162,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avangrid by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 491,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Avangrid by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

