Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,935 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Hanger worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNGR stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Hanger Inc has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

