Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of MSG Networks worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MSG Networks by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,544,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MSG Networks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.00. MSG Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

