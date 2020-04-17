Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Childrens Place worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $2,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Childrens Place from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Childrens Place stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. The company has a market cap of $383.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

