Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,634 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of ePlus worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,371,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 326.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $839.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $97,221.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,160.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde bought 1,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,639 shares of company stock worth $327,634. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

