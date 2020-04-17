Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 117,200 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,688,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.22. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

