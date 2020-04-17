Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,077,694 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,077,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series C stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $685.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

