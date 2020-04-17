Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 23,169 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

