Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 37,125 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of Daqo New Energy worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 53,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DQ. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.16. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

