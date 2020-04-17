Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,237 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Ebix worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ebix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.99. Ebix Inc has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,843.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,970.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Raina bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $437,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,777,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,619,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.