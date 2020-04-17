Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 70,924 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Covetrus worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Covetrus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a market cap of $900.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Covetrus Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

