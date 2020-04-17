Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $1.35 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,211 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of LEVI opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 74,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,413,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,232.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 68,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,377,816.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,329 shares of company stock worth $9,114,919. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

