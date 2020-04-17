Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $1.57 Million Position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,479,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IQIYI by 10,197.9% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,973 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in IQIYI by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,804,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,202 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in IQIYI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after acquiring an additional 909,242 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IQIYI by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 925,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 743,914 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.24. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

