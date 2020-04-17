Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,076 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of InMode worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in InMode by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INMD opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.19. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INMD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

