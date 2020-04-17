AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $273,216.04

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $273,216.04 and approximately $1,166.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

