Allworth Financial LP Acquires 116,624 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9,481.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,624 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 494,468 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,635,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. 61,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4505 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.