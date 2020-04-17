Allworth Financial LP Acquires 193,504 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 27,564.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.86. 119,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,175. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

