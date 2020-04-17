Allworth Financial LP Acquires 22,596 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

RDIV stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. 12,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.