Allworth Financial LP Acquires 25,107 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,723. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.