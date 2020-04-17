Allworth Financial LP Acquires 28,068 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,068 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,943,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

