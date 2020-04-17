Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18,405.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 178,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,286. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.