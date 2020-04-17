Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 914.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,959 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $120.55. 160,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

