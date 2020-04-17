Allworth Financial LP Buys 12,258 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $6.80 on Friday, hitting $263.33. 5,376,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

