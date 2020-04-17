Allworth Financial LP Buys 29,214 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8,746.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,799. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

