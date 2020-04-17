Allworth Financial LP Buys 325,163 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,163 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned 2.02% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $62,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. 174,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,819. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.